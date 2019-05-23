Memphis teen copes with homelessness; achieves valedictorian, $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh-Egypt High School student became valedictorian of his graduating class despite coping with homelessness.
Tupac Shakur Mosely, 17, said his family became homeless after his father died and his family moved to a campsite for the disadvantaged called "For The Kingdom."
Dr. Glenda Glover, the president of Tennessee State University, came to Raleigh-Egypt to personally award Mosely with his TSU t-shirt and scholarship letter.
“For the president herself to drive down to one of the schools toactually assist a student personally, one on one, to take him or her up there for a visit, it’s just mind blowing to me,” Mosely said.
Mosely created his own t-shirt based on his quote, "Your location is not your limitation." He achieved a 4.3 GPA and earned 50 scholarships worth a total of $3 million.
Mosely said he intends to major in electrical engineering at TSU because he loves the smiles he gets after helping people with tech issues.
