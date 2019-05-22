1 in 4 Mississippi 3rd graders fail reading test on their first try

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One in four Mississippi students failed on their first attempt at this year’s Third Grade Reading Gate test. That’s the highest failure rate since the test has been in existence. But the score needed to pass is also higher than ever before.
“It’s very difficult pinning a child’s future on one test like we have been doing in the past few years,” said third grade teacher Susan Ezell at Northside Elementary in Pearl.
Third graders are scored on a 1-5 scale for the reading gate test. In the past, they needed a 2 to pass. This year they needed a 3. In Pearl, teachers have worked to get the whole family on board with motivation ahead of the test.
“We have the parents on board because we want them to know, it’s more difficult but we are here," explained third grade teacher Leslie Holloway at Northside Elementary in Pearl. "And we are working. You know, it’s not a scare tactic but we need your help.”
Clinton’s Northside Elementary tried to keep surprises to a minimum.
“We used some different assessments that give us an indicator of how they will do," noted Clinton teacher Heather Pierce. "So, we were able to use those assessments to kind of show parents, this is where your student lies. This is where we need to get to. So, what are the steps that we need to take to make sure your student reaches the right point at the right time.”
But even once the results are in, all they get is whether the students passed or failed.
“So, many of our parents that was concerning for them," described Clinton’s Northside Elementary principal Mandy Ambrose. "Because, what’s the number? Well, we really don’t get a number right now. All we know is if they made the level three or they did not.”
The students who failed on the first attempt have already had their first re-take opportunity. If they still don’t reach the passing score, they’ll get one last shot. Otherwise, they’ll be held back next school year.
“It’s hard for them to realize that at this age, 8 and 9, that their entire 4th grade career or their entire 3rd grade year depends on one test,” added Ezell.
To view the 2019 scores:
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.