Mother of Oxford murder victim speaks out

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Emotions were at an all-time high outside an Oxford courtroom Wednesday after a cop accused of murder appeared in court.
The former officer is alleged to have been in a relationship with the woman he’s accused of killing.
"A police officer that we pay to protect and serve, park his patrol car, go in the the bushes, go into my daughter house and point blank execute her? You want him on the street? You want him as your neighbor? No,” said Bessie Clayton, mother.
Bessie Clayton is not happy with a judge's decision to defer the bond hearing for 38-year-old Matthew Kinne.
He is charged with murdering her 32-year-old daughter, Dominique Clayton.
Oxford Police's interim police chief says their former colleague, Matthew Kinne, is a danger to society.
The victim’s mother says the possibility that Kinne could be given a bond is in no way justice for her daughter.
"Kinne committed murder. We do not want him out and we support them (the Clayton family) and we will stand by them,” said Jeff McCutchen, Oxford Police Chief.*
Frustration spilled outside the courtroom as family felt the judge was treating the case too light-heartedly.
"This is murder. He should have been serious,” Bessie Clayton said.
The mother of four’s body was found in her home Sunday afternoon by her 8-year-old son.
The family says she was shot while sleeping.
Oxford police confirmed that Kinne and Clayton knew each other early in the investigation. Her family says they had been dating for about a year with Kinne paying for many of her expenses.
"He was doing things he couldn’t afford to do. The only way he could see out was to kill my daughter,” Bessie Clayton said.
Kinne worked for the Oxford Police Department since 2015.
Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen voted to fire the former mounted patrol officer of the year.
While Kinne sits in a Panola County Jail cell, Clayton’s mother must grieve the loss of her child and start the process of raising the children she left behind.
"He need to never to see the light of day again. And I hope he die and burn in Hell,” she said.
The judge deferred the bond hearing to next week.
An official date was not given.
*The original version of this article misquoted Jeff McCutchen as saying he supported the Kinne family. It has been corrected to say the Clayton family.
