New ‘Memphis’ sign officially unveiled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The official ribbon-cutting for the newest Memphis sign happened Wednesday on Mud Island.
The sign is 50-feet long ,10-feet tall and the letters weigh 20,000 pounds total.
Many people have already come out to check out the new artwork.
That was the goal, as designers say they want it to be Memphis' newest "Instagrammable" icon.
"We really think that right here in the middle of the river is where it’s at, and this skyline behind here is just incredible, so we’re really hopeful people embrace the profile picture of Memphis,” said Ruby Zielinski, Memphis River Parks Design Strategists.
Organizers with Memphis River Parks say they're focusing a lot of attention on the South end of Mud Island.
Starting Friday, the monthly summer concert series will begin.
So come out, enjoy some music, and of course take your picture by the newest Memphis sign.
