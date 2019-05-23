Redbirds get blowout win in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyler O’Neill, Kramer Robertson, and Tommy Edman all homered and combined for eight hits and all 10 Memphis RBI, and Rangel Ravelo extended his hitting streak to 17 games in a 10-0 Memphis Redbirds (23-23) thumping of the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tenn.
Three of Memphis' five highest-scoring games of the season have come against the Sounds.
The Redbirds are in Nashville through Friday night before returning to AutoZone Park on Saturday to start a nine-day, 10-game homestand through Sunday, June 2.
