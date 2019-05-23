Repeat burglary suspect arrested at UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of breaking into UT Health Sciences buildings time after time, is back behind bars.
This latest incident happened Wednesday at the UT’s link building.
Officers are very familiar with the 29-year-old suspect, who keeps trespassing and frequently exposes himself on school campuses like UT Memphis and Southwest Community College.
Police recognized Lonnie Holmes as he left the building after hours.
He was also seen on video inside the building.
Officers attempted to arrest him and a violent struggle began.
Last year, Holmes was arrested after he exposed himself to nine female students, aged 13 to 15, who were practicing volleyball at Southwest. He was seen later at a nearby McDonald’s doing the same thing.
In Wednesday’s incident, officers showed up and took Holmes into custody.
One officer had several injuries, including one to his hand.
Holmes is charged with assault, resisting official detention criminal trespass, vandalism and burglary.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.