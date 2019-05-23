Report: Former U of M athletic director says letter alleging improper behavior wasn’t cause for resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen is denying allegations about the cause of his resignation.
A letter, obtained by the Daily Memphian, shows an unnamed person raised concerns about Bowen’s behavior four days before his resignation. It was sent to university President M. David Rudd.
The writer claimed to have seen Bowen on a women’s basketball trip being “flirty” with someone else in the group.
The university had no comment on the letter but Bowen strongly denied any inappropriate behavior, according to the Commercial Appeal.
Bowen announced he would step down from his position April 20.
He served in the role for seven years.
