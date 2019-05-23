‘Y on the Fly’ kicks off in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to the generosity of the Mid-South, children across Shelby County will have new books to read this summer.
YMCA hosted the official kick off for their “Y in the Fly” program Thursday in Frayser.
The goal was to get a book in every child's hand to get them excited for reading during their summer break.
That goal was achieved, with some even leaving with multiple books.
We have to thank the Mid-South for participating in our book drive.
Our goal was to get 10,000 books and you stepped up and donated 12,000 books!
“Y on the Fly” is a partnership with the YMCA and Neighborhood Christian Centers, to educate and let children all over Memphis know that reading is fun.
"A book in every child’s hand means a lot to them and a lot to us because many children many time children that are living in the communities we serve parents don’t have the money to do anything extra,” said Ephie Johnson, Neighborhood Christian Centers president and CEO.
The program not only exists for reading. Kids can also learn some Zumba dance moves to stay active and get water safety training as well.
It's like a summer reading camp on wheels.
All summer, Y on the Fly will be traveling to different neighborhoods to give kids inspiration to read.
