Attorney to discuss Oxford murder case after judge’s recusal

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The new attorney for the family of a murdered Oxford woman will discuss the case Friday afternoon.
Dominique Clayton was found shot and killed in her home Sunday. Her accused killer, former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne, is in jail.
And now the judge who presided over Kinne’s initial court appearance recused himself from the case.
Clayton’s family called Judge Andrew Howorth a disgrace to the bench and said he was not taking the case seriously.
Howorth recused himself from the case following the Clayton family's comments, saying the comments could impact public perception and possibly impact the fairness of the trial.
The Clayton family hired attorney Carlos Moore of Grenada, Mississippi.
Moore has previously represented the family of Darrius Stewart, who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2015.
Moore will discuss the case in a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. WMC Action News 5 will be there to bring you all the details.
