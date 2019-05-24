One seriously injured after Amtrak train wreck just outside of Bentonia

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department and Bentonia police responded to a train crash Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 10:30 am at the intersection of Trestle Road and Cessna Road just outside of Bentonia and involves an Amtrak train and a tanker truck. According to law enforcement, the tanker truck was trying to cross the railroad tracks when the the Amtrak train, which was headed southbound, collided with it.
The driver of the truck, 62-year-old Curtis Moore of Bolton, suffered serious injuries to his head and leg. He’s currently being airlifted to UMMC.
An engineer and passenger on the train were complaining of minor injuries.
The train came from Chicago and was headed to New Orleans, via Memphis and Jackson.
It had stopped in Memphis, and was on its way to Jackson so passengers could get off and bus to New Orleans. The crash with the tanker caused major delays.
This is a developing story.
