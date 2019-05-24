Former Oxford officer accused of killing woman denied bond

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A former Oxford officer accused of killing a woman has been denied bond.
Matthew Kinne is accused of killing Dominique Clayton, 32. Clayton’s family says she was shot in the back of the head while she was asleep in her bedroom Sunday.
Clayton’s family says she was romantically involved with Kinne for a year. They say the mother of four tried to end things with the officer before she was killed.
Kinne was fired from the police force Tuesday night.
Clayton’s family and their attorney held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the case.
Family and friends of Dominique Clayton filled the courtyard in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Friday afternoon.
Although they're happy Kinne was denied bond, they want to make sure the investigation is done right.
They wore shirts in memory of Clayton and held signs that read “Justice for Dominique.”
Attorney Carlos Moore, who's now representing the family, says he doesn't plan to leave a single stone unturned in this case.
"An eight-year-old, a nine-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. They deserve to see justice,” said Moore.
Moore says the family has a lot of questions surrounding the death of the 32-year-old mother of four.
"Were there other people involved? Did he lead this lady on to eventually set her up to kill her? Did he do it on his own free will or was there a conspiracy of some sort,” said Moore.
Former Oxford Police officer Matthew Kinne has been charged with murder in connection to Clayton's death. Investigators say the two were possibly in a relationship.
"We just want justice for my sister that's all,” said Shyjuan Clayton, victim’s sister.
Moore says if any other felonies were committed during the alleged crime, then a charge like capital murder should be considered.
"If you do decide to charge this man with capital murder and if a jury decides to convict him, I will happily join the family at the front row of a public death by firing squad,” said Moore.
This comes after Judge Andrew Howorth recused himself from the case because of demands from the family.
They accused him of being light-hearted at Kinne’s court appearance.
Moore says recusal was the right decision and now that Kinne has been denied bond they can focus on fighting for justice.
"If Matt committed the crime, he's going to have to pay the time and if Oxford contributed to the kill. They will have to pay the bill,” said Moore.
Kinne’s attorney, Tony Farese, says he looks forward to representing his client.
Moore made it a point to thank the interim police chief on behalf of the family for his support in this case.
The chief has been very vocal on his stance against Kinne.
