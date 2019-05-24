Get ready for a hot holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong upper level high pressure system will keep rain chances minimal and temperatures well above average for the next few days.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 91
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 71
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs remaining in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and dry as well with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
