Get ready for a hot holiday weekend

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and dry as well with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.