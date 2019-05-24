5 Great Things: Memphis turns 200, teen earns $3M in scholarships

By Kym Clark | May 24, 2019 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we head into this Memorial Day weekend let’s look back at 5 great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Family of fallen Memphis sergeant presented with Medal of Valor

President Trump presented fallen MPD officer Verdell Smith's family with the Medal of Valor for his service and making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Soulsville graduate back home, encouraging students

A Soulsville Charter School alumna returned to her roots as this year’s commencement speaker. After overcoming a tough childhood, Stephani Brownlee will soon graduate from Harvard.

Memphis teen copes with homelessness; achieves valedictorian, $3M in scholarships

A Raleigh-Egypt student became valedictorian of his graduating class despite coping with homelessness. Tupac Shakur Mosely earned 50 scholarships worth a total of $3 million and has chosen to go to TSU in the fall.

First Mid-South patient sees success from newly approved cancer treatment

A newly approved FDA cancer treatment is proving a success. An Arkansas patient battling stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the first to receive the treatment in Memphis and is seeing positive results.

Happy birthday, Memphis!

This week has been all about celebrating Memphis’ bicentennial. That included giving back through a new campaign called "A New Century of Service” and unveiling a new “Memphis” sign on Mud Island.

The celebrations continue Saturday with the final Memphis in May event, Celebrate Memphis.

