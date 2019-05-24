5 Great Things: Memphis turns 200, teen earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we head into this Memorial Day weekend let’s look back at 5 great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
President Trump presented fallen MPD officer Verdell Smith's family with the Medal of Valor for his service and making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
A Soulsville Charter School alumna returned to her roots as this year’s commencement speaker. After overcoming a tough childhood, Stephani Brownlee will soon graduate from Harvard.
A Raleigh-Egypt student became valedictorian of his graduating class despite coping with homelessness. Tupac Shakur Mosely earned 50 scholarships worth a total of $3 million and has chosen to go to TSU in the fall.
A newly approved FDA cancer treatment is proving a success. An Arkansas patient battling stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the first to receive the treatment in Memphis and is seeing positive results.
This week has been all about celebrating Memphis’ bicentennial. That included giving back through a new campaign called "A New Century of Service” and unveiling a new “Memphis” sign on Mud Island.
The celebrations continue Saturday with the final Memphis in May event, Celebrate Memphis.
