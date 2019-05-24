Heat continues to rise this weekend

It already feels humid this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will have another hot day with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s. The heat will stick around all weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Memorial Day. We will remain mostly dry with sunshine through the start of next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 71.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day on Monday will feature highs in the lower 90s, but the heat index will reach the upper 90s because of the high humidity. Tuesday will also be dry and hot with highs in the 90s. We will see a slight chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday, which will bring temperatures down to the upper 80s. Rain still looks spotty those days, so it likely won’t be a rain event for everyone.
