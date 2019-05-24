Hot and humid holiday weekend

Mostly sunny and continued hot this afternoon with temperatures around 90 and a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind south 5 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny both days. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY: It will remain hot and dry Monday with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.
TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s Tuesday. A small chance of showers returns by Wednesday with highs backing down into the upper 80s. A slight chance of showers will continue into Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
