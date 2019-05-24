Pools open Saturday, register now for access

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat has arrived, which means it is time for the City of Memphis to open pools.
With temperatures in the 90′s over the next couple days, it’s the perfect occasion for your first dip into the city pools and most open Saturday!
Starting at 9 a.m., you can swim at Douglas, Ed Rice, Giasman, Lester, Pine Hill, Raleigh, Katie Sexton, Charles Powell and Marion Hale community centers.
The Charlie Morris, Gooch and Riverview community center pools open on June 8 and Bickford, Hickory Hill and Orange Mound pools are indoor and open year-round.
The City of Memphis says the best way to access public pools is to get a City of Memphis Access card.
To register for that free card, click here.
You can pick one up at any community center with a pool.
Now is also a good time to refresh yourself on pool safety.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.