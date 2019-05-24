Preparations underway for ‘Celebrate Memphis’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Final preparations are underway at Tom Lee Park for a birthday party for the City of Memphis.
“This year is a little bit different because this is the official bicentennial celebration,” said Robert Griffin, Memphis in May.
Instead of the fourth annual 901 Fest, Memphis in May is stepping up the festivities in honor of the Bluff City's 200th birthday.
“This is a much bigger event. We kind of jokingly say it’s 901 Fest on steroids. It’s because it’s bigger, it’s stronger, it’s flashier and it’s even better than before,” said Griffin.
Part of that "flash" includes breaking an official Guinness Book World Record for the longest picnic table in the world.
It takes five minutes to walk all the way around it.
It's still under construction but all 1,330 feet, longer than 4 football fields, will be complete by Saturday and Memphis in May needs your help!
Memphis in May says they would like at least 1,000 people seated on the world’s longest picnic table at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We wanted to do something that would put not just the celebration in the record books but put Memphis in the record books,” said Griffin,
Memphis in May always ends the month with a fireworks show.
This year they promise it will be the Mid-South's largest fireworks show, beginning at 9 p.m. It will even include a drone light show too!
“Over 3,400 shells will be fired over the course of that show. It’s nearly a half hour long so it’s a spectacular fireworks end. A wonderful finale to a wonderful month of events that we’ve had,” said Griffin.
Another bonus is the City of Memphis and Shelby County have contributed funds to help make the even admission free!
Gates open Saturday at 3 p.m.
