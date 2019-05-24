Steals and deals for Memorial Day 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, so we compiled a list of the biggest deals:
American Eagle: Get up to 60% off your order.
Bath & Body Works: Get 20% off your purchase with promo code.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 40% off select outdoor furniture and $5 off your $25 in-store purchases with coupon.
Best Buy: Get up to 40% off appliance top deals plus a free $100 gift card with two or more major appliance purchases. Get 20% off one select regular-priced item.
buybuyBaby: Get up to 40% off crib bedding, strollers and more, plus free shipping on purchases of $39 or more.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off hot deals, summer essentials and more.
GNC: Get 20% off on your entire purchase with promo code.
Home Depot: Get up to 40% off on almost all categories.
JCPenney: Get an extra 25% off your entire purchase of $100 or more.
Kay Jewelers: Get 25% off Personalized Jewelry from Kay Jewelers.
Kohl’s- Get $10 off on orders over $75 with promo code
Lowe’s: Get up to 40% off on most items at Lowe’s.
Macy’s: Macy’s Memorial Day Sale! Reveal this coupon code to take 20% off your order at Macy’s.
Pier 1: Get up to 50% off in-store and an extra 25% off clearance.
Sephora: Receive a free Tarte StingZing Lip Plumper Serum with any $25 purchase.
Target: Take up to 30% off patio, home and furniture updates, plus get an extra 15% off with code.
Ulta: Get 20% off any one item plus free shipping on $50+ purchases.
