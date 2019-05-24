Teen kidnapping, rape suspect due in court Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Phennix Givens is set to face a judge for the first time Friday.
Givens is accused of kidnapping two teens, raping one of them, and trying to set his home on fire.
Court documents said Givens, 44, lured two teens in with the promise of making money. Givens then took the 24-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy into a home against their will and threatened them with a knife.
The teens were able to escape when Givens was sleeping and flagged down a Shelby County School Security Officer for help.
"They must have gone through torture dealing with him," neighbor Johnny Kelly said. "I can't imagine what he sent them through."
Police ran into trouble when they went to arrest Givens. They said he set a couch on fire inside a home that engulfed the house in flames in an attempt to distract police and escape.
He was captured, however, trying to escape through a window.
Givens is expected in court Friday morning on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, rape and arson.
