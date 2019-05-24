Vigil held for U.S. soldier killed in 2015

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Memorial Day weekend marks four years since the murder of 26-year-old Sergeant Calvin Wilhite.
Wilhite was shot and killed walking outside FedExForum on May 25, 2015.
Surveillance photos show the suspected gunman but so far, no one has been arrested.
Also, no one has come forward with information on the killing of "Young Coo,” as his loved ones called him.
The vigil for Wilhite starts at 7 p.m. at MLK and 4th Street in Downtown Memphis.
The Crime Stoppers reward in the case stands at $20,000.
Anyone with information is urged to call 901-528-CASH.
