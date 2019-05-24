Wiseacre breaking ground on new downtown brewery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wiseacre Brewing Company is breaking ground Friday on their new downtown location.
Construction is expected to take a year on the new facility in the South Main District, located at the intersection of B.B. King and Butler Avenue.
Wiseacre was founded in 2013 by brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch. In the six years since, it’s become the largest craft brew producer in Tennessee.
The company says they’ve reached capacity at their original location on Broad Avenue and need the expansion to keep up with demand.
Wiseacre plans to keep both locations open.
