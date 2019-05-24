15-year-old missing from Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launched a search for a missing teen out of Senatobia.
MBI issued an endangered/missing child alert for 15-year-old Layla Makay Carter.
She was last seen Thursday morning on Evergreen Drive in Tate County.
She is five feet, eight inches tall at 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, white shorts, and may be carrying a pink backpack.
If you know where Layla Carer may be, call Senatobia Police Department at 662-560-5692.
