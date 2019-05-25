The Heat Continues...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us mainly dry and toasty through mid-week. A cold front off to the north will bring a few extra clouds and possibly and shower to northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee for Sunday although most spots will remain dry and chances north will be low. Even though we may see a few more clouds Sunday, temperatures will remain above average.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 92.
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
Sunday will be more of the same with the exception of a small chance of a pop-up shower due to the heat and humidity in place and cold front that will be tracking nearby to our north but most areas won’t see a drop.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies for Monday, Memorial Day with more hot afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows back in the lower 70s. Tuesday more of the same with the heat and humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday partly cloudy to start but clouds will began to increase and a stray shower will be possible but better chances will arrive Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday mostly cloudy skies with another chance at a few showers or storms in the afternoon highs in the upper 80s lows will fall into the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with a pop-up to isolated shower possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
