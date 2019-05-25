The Heat Continues...

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies for Monday, Memorial Day with more hot afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows back in the lower 70s. Tuesday more of the same with the heat and humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday partly cloudy to start but clouds will began to increase and a stray shower will be possible but better chances will arrive Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday mostly cloudy skies with another chance at a few showers or storms in the afternoon highs in the upper 80s lows will fall into the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday skies will be partly cloudy with a pop-up to isolated shower possible along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.