Hot & steamy holiday weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure firmly entrenched over the southeastern U.S. will keep the Mid-South dry, hot and humid for the next few days.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 71
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 92
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SW 5 LOW: 72
THE WEEKEND: More heat is in store tomorrow along with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs remaining in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and dry as well with highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
