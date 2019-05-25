Jackson 7-year old gives back to other kids

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A 7-year old’s curiosity lead him to starting a large-scale service project.
“When I was 5 I came home, and I asked my mom are kids bored in the hospital and my mom said yes," said Benny Arends, a Jackson resident.
He founded Kids 4 Kids of SEMO in 2017 and collects small toys, crafts, and art supplies for children in local hospitals.
“It makes me feel proud. I know that I’m doing the right thing in that moment," he said.
Benny also takes requests to make personal deliveries to kids and spend time with them.
“I’m gonna do it to an 8-year old boy who has cancer,” he said.
His goal is almost as big as the difference he’s working to make. Boxes are stacked to the top of his family’s garage filled with almost 3-thousand donated items.
“This year my goal is 5,000 items,” he said.
But Benny’s not stopping there.
“Eventually it’ll be a million.”
Benny’s brother Danny Arends also helps out and said it’s amazing to see all of the filled boxes. The brothers also run fundraisers to raise money and then go purchase toys themselves.
“It just really helps the people in the hospital. Like it really helps them, said Benny.
If you want to help out, you can make donations here or visit message the Kids 4 Kids of SEMO Facebook page to drop off items.
