Man charged in connection to Raleigh murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in connection to a murder in the Raleigh area.
David Smith has been charged with first degree murder and criminal attempt first degree murder after a man was found dead Friday night.
The incident happened on Hanna Drive around 9:30 p.m.
One woman was injured and a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but the man died from his injuries.
The type of weapon used in the incident has also not been released.
Two men showed up to the house Saturday morning.
They said their brother lived at the house with several other people, describing it as a group home.
Neighbor Ashley Williams was surprised to hear police are investigating a murder next door.
“I’m shocked. I don’t know, because like I said, I be in and out. So, I wouldn't now. But it seems to be a nice neighborhood for something to happen like that,” said Williams.
Shelby County shows no previous criminal history for David Smith.
We left messages with the non-profit who allegedly operates the home.
We have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.