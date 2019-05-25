Mississippi River Park Partnership brings new attractions to the riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the beautiful green space and spectacular views, Mud Island River Park hasn’t been as popular with locals as organizers would like.
“We want people over here. We want as many people on the river front as we can get, having fun and enjoying what is really a spectacular natural asset we got right in our backyard,” said George Abbott, Mississippi River Park Partnership.
Their secret weapon is the new Memphis sign by Young Blood Studios revealed Wednesday. Its popularity is sweeping social media and driving people to the park.
“You see people, saying I've got to take may obligatory Memphis photo, that's how you know it's a trend,” said Abott.
However, there's more to encourage visitors to head out to the island.
Friday was the grand opening of the Gulf Grill.
Visitors can also enjoy a splash in the pool, relax in a hammock or learn more about the Mississippi River in the museum on property.
“I think that's one of the best kept secrets, the river museum,” said Eva Watson, visitor.
Park organizers will kick off a monthly concert series like Vibe on the Island and Soulin’ on the River.
They hope the bed of sunflowers that they planted will become the next social media sensation.
“We’ve got a skyline of Memphis in the background, beautiful sign it’s a great way to celebrate 200 years in Memphis,” said Abbott.
The big firework show on the river is Saturday.
