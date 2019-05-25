Tracking hot and humid weather for the weekend

High pressure has settled across the southeast United States, keeping much of the region dry, hot and humid for the next several days.
Heat and humidity will be the trend to expect this weekend and into next week. High pressure has settled across the region giving us mainly sunny skies today along with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. We keep with south winds tonight under mostly clear skies and see lows stay mild in the lower 70s across the area.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
SUNDAY: Much like today, Sunday is looking very warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s with south winds and partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow thanks to the heat and humidity in place, but most will remain dry. Lows will stay in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and south winds.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies can be expected for Memorial Day on Monday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and dry conditions, lows will dip into the lower 70s region wide. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday clouds will thicken and we will see a slight chance for a shower across the region with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will again see mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and isolated rain chances in the region, lows will fall into the upper 60s. Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with a pop-up to isolated shower and afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.