Tracking hot and humid weather for the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies can be expected for Memorial Day on Monday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and dry conditions, lows will dip into the lower 70s region wide. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday clouds will thicken and we will see a slight chance for a shower across the region with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday we will again see mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and isolated rain chances in the region, lows will fall into the upper 60s. Friday we are back to partly cloudy skies with a pop-up to isolated shower and afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.