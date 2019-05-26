Cooler Temperatures On The Way

THE WEEK AHEAD: Memorial Day Monday will be humid and hot, with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. A cold front will try to move south across the region Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances give us increased clouds for mid-week with cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated to scattered shower chances possible each afternoon, lows will fall into the 70s and 60s. Friday and Saturday dry with highs starting to warm into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly to mostly clear skies.