Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital kicks off annual cereal drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the Mid-South, one out of five children don’t know where their next meal will come from.
So, the staff at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital are taking their practice out into the community by teaming up with the Mid-South Food Bank.
A lot of kids eat at least one or two of their three meals at school.
So when school is out, some of those meals can be missing at home.
Unfortunately, hunger doesn't take a break.
“In the summer they go hungry. That's why we continue to do this every year,” said Theresa Drewry, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
In partnership with the Mid South Food Bank, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital puts on a food drive called “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Break” every year.
It kicks off Sunday and volunteers are working to collect a certain type of food.
“We try to collect cereal and any nonperishable breakfast items like oatmeal, grits, poptarts,” said Jenisha Turner, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
The overall goal is to raise enough money and nonperishable, nutritious food to feed children across the Mid-South this summer.
Last year, 280,000 servings of cereal was collected.
You can donate to the drive online right now.
Every $5 donated creates 15 meals.
There are also several times when you can drop off food.
Collections will be going on inside Le Bonheur from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. May 28-30 and June 3-6.
You can drop off food outside the hospital on May 31 and June 7 from 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For the pediatric nurses at Le Bonheur getting involved in this food drive is a no brainer.
“We believe really strongly is taking our practice out into the community we serve, and this is just one way to do it. Hungry children are not healthy children,” said Drewery.
