More heat and humidity in the Mid-South

High pressure is still parked across the southeast United States, keeping much of the Mid-South dry, hot and humid for the next several days.
Another day with heat and humidity expected across the Mid-South. We are looking at a good mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s with heat index values making it feel like the upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out today, but most locations will remain dry. Southwest winds will prevail today and tonight around 5 to 10 mph. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 72.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Memorial Day on Monday is looking humid and hot, with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies and lows dipping into the lower 70s. Tuesday much the same, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. A cold front will attempt to move across the region Wednesday and Thursday. That will give us increased clouds for mid-week with highs back into the 80s and isolated to scattered shower chances possible each afternoon, lows will fall into the 70s and 60s. Friday and Saturday looks to dry out again with highs staying into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly to mostly clear skies to end the week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
