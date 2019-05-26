More heat and humidity in the Mid-South

THE WEEK AHEAD: Memorial Day on Monday is looking humid and hot, with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies and lows dipping into the lower 70s. Tuesday much the same, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. A cold front will attempt to move across the region Wednesday and Thursday. That will give us increased clouds for mid-week with highs back into the 80s and isolated to scattered shower chances possible each afternoon, lows will fall into the 70s and 60s. Friday and Saturday looks to dry out again with highs staying into the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s under partly to mostly clear skies to end the week.