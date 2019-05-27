Fallen Memphis soldier awarded Gold Star, promotion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother whose daughter was killed during a National Guard training exercise last year was recognized with a Gold Star.
Tara Turnage of Memphis was recognized by Governor Bill Lee Friday during a Memorial Day service on the Legislative Plaza.
Turnage was killed in a vehicle accident in May 2018 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.
Turnage was posthumously promoted to private first class and awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
