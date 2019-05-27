Hot & humid Memorial Day; drop in temps coming

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will also be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s. There could be an afternoon pop-up shower on Tuesday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. If you don’t see any rain on Tuesday, you may still get a shower on Wednesday or Thursday. A weak cold front will be the culprit for an afternoon or evening shower on Thursday. This front will slightly drop highs into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week.