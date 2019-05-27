Hot & humid Memorial Day; drop in temps coming

It's clear this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will have another hot and humid day with above average temperatures in the lower 90s. It will be dry and sunny this afternoon, so no rain will impact your Memorial Day plans. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 73.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will also be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s. There could be an afternoon pop-up shower on Tuesday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. If you don’t see any rain on Tuesday, you may still get a shower on Wednesday or Thursday. A weak cold front will be the culprit for an afternoon or evening shower on Thursday. This front will slightly drop highs into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Highs will be back to around 90 degrees this weekend. Currently, the weekend looks dry and sunny.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
