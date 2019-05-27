Man accused of groping woman on MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a MATA bus.
The incident happened Friday near 8:30 p.m. on Lamar Avenue.
According to the police report, a woman said she found a seat on the bus and was groped as she sat down. She said the man was also licking his lips while doing it.
The woman told the bus driver what was happening and police were called.
Officers arrested Robert Coleman. He’s charged with public intoxication and sexual battery.
