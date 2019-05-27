Police searching for teen missing since Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Saturday.
Police say 15-year-old Ticaria Fields left the 3400 block of Macon Road as she was headed to the Grizzly Mart on National Street. She was spotted around 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Trends Clothing Store on Summer Ave.
Her family says she is autistic and has the mind of an 8-year-old.
Ticaria, also known as TeTe, is described as 5-feet tall, weighing 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white dress with red sandals, but she could be in a red, white, and blue American flag dress that was purchased from the store.
If you see him, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
