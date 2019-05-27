2 shot, 1 dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood Sunday night.
The shooting happened on East Davant Avenue near 10 p.m.
Police said one man was found dead at the scene. Another person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
They believe the shooter is known to the victims and that the shooting was the result of an argument.
There’s no word on who the suspect may be at this time.
