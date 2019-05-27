Southaven cemetery celebrates 25 years of Memorial Day services

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -Dozens of veterans are buried at Twin Oaks in Southaven, Miss.
For 25 years, the cemetery has welcomed their families and the public to honor the fallen during a Memorial Day Service.
"When we first started out we were small. Our very first one we had a handful. We've grown," said owner Brenda Carter.
"It's important we have freedom in this country. The men we are honoring gave their lives for that freedom," said Donna Mobley.
Some here have veterans they love buried at Twin Oaks and others are here to pay their respects.
Many of the traditional elements of a Memorial Day Service, like the playing of taps, were a part of the service.
But attendees could also see the faces of many of the veterans buried in the Southaven cemetery, listen to a Shelby Co historian about the origins of Memorial Day, and learn the difference between it and Veterans Day.
"Memorial Day honors those who have died while serving in the armed forces. While Veterans Day honors all who have served," said Shelby County Historian Andy Pouncey.
“I’m just glad there are people willing to sacrifice their lives, be away from their famlilies to protect our freedoms,” said Mobley.
