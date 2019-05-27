Unknown soldiers honored during Memorial Day service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 40,000 soldiers. It’s also home to 248 unknown soldiers, including 109 African-Americans, who died fighting for the Union in the Battle of Fort Pillow.
Confederate Major General Nathan Bedford Forrest and 2,500 of his men attacked the fort on April 12th, 1864.
Historians estimate 300 Union soldiers, including 200 black soldiers, were killed despite surrendering.
"They were brought back after 1867 when this became a national cemetery," said Amanda Rhodes-Wharton, director of the Memphis National Cemetery.
But no one knew they were here for a century and a half.
When Callie Herd learned about the unknown soldiers at Memphis National Cemetery, she began organizing events to honor them.
"I felt like the spirits were trying to say bring us back, let people know that we are here," said Herd.
Last summer, she helped dedicate a marker at the front of the cemetery, so more people would know about the soldiers killed at Fort Pillow.
She teamed up with historians and researchers to make sure the facts on the marker were accurate.
“A lot of times people think history is to point fingers, but history is not to point fingers. It’s just like the thing with the soldiers. Remember Fort Pillow, not because of the way they got killed, but because we remember they died so we can be free,” said Herd.
