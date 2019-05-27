Unseasonably hot with a small shower chance by mid-week

Temperatures will hold around 90, then fall through the 80s as we approach sunset. Expect a partly cloudy sky with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 73.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot with highs in the low 90s. There could be an afternoon pop-up shower on Tuesday, but most of the area will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: If you don’t see any rain on Tuesday, you may still get a shower or downpour on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s only about a 30-40% chance at this time as a weak cold front will moves across the area. Highs will still make it into the mid to upper 80s unless showers keep them lower in the afternoon.
FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. The front will drop just to our south keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week.
WEEKEND: Highs will be back to around 90 degrees this weekend. Currently, the weekend looks dry and partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
