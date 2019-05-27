Veterans honored during run at Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterans and fallen heroes were honored in a three mile run at Overton Park Monday.
The annual race raises money for Forever Young. The organization serves veterans 65 and older by helping them return to the places they fought, and give them opportunities to heal at no cost to the veteran.
The finish line of this morning’s race was lined with 1,300 small U.S. flags.
That number equals the number of service members who’s names are inscribed at Veterans Plaza.
“We think about the people who lost their lives in the past. WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korean, but we’re still losing men and women today and we need to not only think about the people who lost their lives or gave their lives in the past, we need to think about the people who are out there making the sacrifice now, so that’s why we’re here," Vietnam veteran George Larimore said.
