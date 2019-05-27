10-year-old accidentally shot, killed by younger brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved two children.
Police say a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot his 10-year-old brother on Claybrook Street Saturday afternoon.
The boy was taken to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.
Sam Bailey lives a few houses down from where the shooting took place and says he often sees people going to and from the house.
"Being the younger generation, you know, everybody wants to have a good time, but I hate that it happened," Bailey said.
According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, one third of handguns are kept loaded and unlocked and most children know where their parents keep their guns even if their parents think otherwise.
"They should have had a safety on that gun," Yolanda Anderson said.
"Bad parenting as far as I'm concerned," said Bailey.
Memphis Police say the owner of the gun in this incident could possibly face charges pending the investigation.
