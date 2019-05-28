Cooler Temperatures On The Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of heat this afternoon but it will feel slightly cooler with more clouds overhead. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees and the heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon mainly before 5 pm. It will be dry and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy 20% chance of showers and storms. High: 89.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a pop-up shower on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, which will give us a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This front will not bring us much rain, but it will deliver some cooler weather. Highs will go from around 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop down for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: High temperatures and humidity will rise back up this weekend. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend and the start of next week looks mostly dry right now but we will keep you up to date.
