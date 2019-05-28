Hot today, but a drop in heat & humidity on the way

It is mild this morning with temperatures in the 70s, but we will have another hot afternoon. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon between 12 pm and 5 pm. It will be dry and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a pop-up shower on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, which will give us a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This front will not bring us much rain, but it will deliver some cooler weather. Highs will go from around 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop down for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: High temperatures and humidity will rise back up this weekend. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. However, we will have a dry and sunny weekend and remain dry into the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB