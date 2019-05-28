Hot today, but a drop in heat & humidity on the way

REST OF THE WEEK: There will also be a chance for a pop-up shower on Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, which will give us a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This front will not bring us much rain, but it will deliver some cooler weather. Highs will go from around 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop down for Thursday and Friday.