MEM plans more changes as airport traffic increases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday weekend proved to be another record setting travel day at Memphis International Airport.
On Friday, an estimated 10,000 people went through the TSA checkpoint - a sign things are taking off here.
But as demand increases, so does the need for a change inside airport walls.
The $214 million modernization project of concourse B is right on schedule.
When it's complete, the concourse will house 23 gates that will accommodate six million passengers - a 50 percent boost in airport traffic.
These improvements are needed as the airport continues to set travel records since Delta Airlines closed its hub in 2013.
"We consistently have more planes resting overnight or remaining overnight then we will have gates when we open," airport CEO Scott Brockman said.
Brockman says it's not a bad problem to have, but its something they will have to manage tightly.
Monday night, there were 25 planes that remained overnight.
Some of the planes sat at one of the 15 open gates, while others spent the night on holding pads.
"It’s a great problem to have. It’s one we hoped would materialize. And what’s happening what we wanted to happen, which was growth would drive numbers that warrant additional improvements," Brockman said.
The solution will be to use shared ticketing counters at the gates to accommodate any airline.
Digital screens at the B gates will allow airlines to seamlessly operate at any gate displaying their logo and flight information.
A system airport officials say will give them the flexibility to move diverted or delayed flights into open gates increasing the turn around per gate.
The current plan is to close down the A and C concourse once the concourse B modernization is complete.
But there is talk of keeping a few gates open to accommodate the growing numbers the airport is now seeing.
