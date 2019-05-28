2 men arrested for driving ATVs on downtown streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were arrested after police received reports of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Memphis.
Demarcus Hodges and Lee Gathings were arrested near Danny Thomas Boulevard and Union Avenue on charges related to driving ATVs in the street.
Both police reports said they were riding the vehicles on busy public streets near downtown, popping wheelies and doing doughnuts.
Police said while they were arresting Gathings, Hodges tried to escape but hit an unmarked police car.
Reports of the illegal riding were coming in all weekend, causing police to issue a warning about the driving.
Last year, extra officers were assigned to patrol Tom Lee Park after complaints of people riding ATVs through the park doing doughnuts and tearing up the area.
If you spot illegal activity on dirt bikes, ATVs, and similar vehicles call police at 901-545-COPS.
