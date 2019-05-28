2 men arrested for driving ATVs on downtown streets

2 men arrested for driving ATVs on downtown streets
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 28, 2019 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:57 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were arrested after police received reports of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Memphis.

Demarcus Hodges and Lee Gathings were arrested near Danny Thomas Boulevard and Union Avenue on charges related to driving ATVs in the street.

Both police reports said they were riding the vehicles on busy public streets near downtown, popping wheelies and doing doughnuts.

Police said while they were arresting Gathings, Hodges tried to escape but hit an unmarked police car.

Reports of the illegal riding were coming in all weekend, causing police to issue a warning about the driving.

MPD warns of dirt bikes, ATVs illegally on city streets

Last year, extra officers were assigned to patrol Tom Lee Park after complaints of people riding ATVs through the park doing doughnuts and tearing up the area.

If you spot illegal activity on dirt bikes, ATVs, and similar vehicles call police at 901-545-COPS.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.