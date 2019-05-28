MPD warns of dirt bikes, ATVs illegally on city streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is warning citizens of illegal dirt bike and all-terrain vehicles on city streets.
It is a problem police say escalates when it starts getting warmer.
MPD sent out a tweet Monday saying they have gotten numerous complaints about illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s traveling on the city streets.
“We have officers out looking for individuals out riding illegally on the streets and through the parks.” MPD Colonel Paul Wright said.
Last year, extra officers were assigned to patrol Tom Lee Park after complaints of people riding ATVs through the park doing doughnuts and tearing up the area.
"We want to get the message out to them it is illegal, said Wright. "If we do catch you out there, you will be arrested or charged for your offenses. "
If you spot illegal activity on dirt bikes, ATVs, and similar vehicles call police at 901-545-COPS.
