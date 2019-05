NEED HELP IDENTIFYING SHOOTING SUSPECT I-240E/Getwell Road Report #1902005783ME Memphis, TN- On February 13th 2019, two victims were shot while driving their vehicle eastbound on I-240 near Getwell Road. The suspected shooters were occupying a purple Dodge Charger and a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima. Investigators have obtained surveillance footage of a possible suspect in this incident. The suspect is a black male in his mid-twenties. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with patches on it, and white jeans. He is known to occupy a marron Nissan sedan and a purple Dodge Charger. Investigators are requesting assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.