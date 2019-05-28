Small shower chances but a little relief from the heat on the way

By Spencer Denton | May 28, 2019 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 4:23 PM

A stray shower or storm possible through sunset. Otherwise, partly cloudy hot and humid with temps near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray shower early. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index readings in the mid 90s. A stray shower is possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. It’s only a 20% chance, so many areas will stay dry. Northeast Arkansas and northeast Mississippi have the best shot. Highs will only reach the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. The front will drop just to our south keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Sunday, but it will be very isolated. Most areas will stay dry.

