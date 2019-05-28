5-star recruit spurns Memphis, Kentucky to play in Australian league

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five-star recruit RJ Hampton, who had Memphis on a short list of teams to commit to, has spurned the NCAA altogether.
Hampton announced Tuesday morning on ESPN's Get Up that he is instead going to play for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's NBL.
Hampton's list of schools included Memphis, Kentucky and Texas Tech, but the guard is instead going overseas.
Hampton said his dream was never to play college basketball, but to play in the NBA. He said academics were not part of his decision and that he would have been eligible at any school.
Hampton can now play and get paid while waiting for next year’s NBA Draft.
