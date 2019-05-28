Tom Lee Park mediation on hold as Army Corps tries to work with all parties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of Tom Lee Park is still in flux and the Army Corps of Engineers say they want to work with all parties involved.
The Army Corps of Engineers say they’re in the pre-coordination stages of Tom Lee Park.
During this time, concepts, plans and designs are being developed to then be reviewed.
“We want what’s best for the city and want to make sure everybody’s safe and that our project continues to do what it has to do," said Jim Pogue with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Tom Lee Park’s function is crucial to keeping this part of downtown looking the way it does.
“We could lose riverside drive. We could lose the bluff like in the 1920s if that bank is not protected and of course we have to consider the integrity of the project itself," Pogue said.
He says they plan to work closely with Memphis River Parks Partnership on its redesign proposal.
The plans have to be approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“We’ve been working with the city and the Memphis River Parks Partnership and their architect engineering firm to help them understand what the permitting process is," he said.
The Architect-Engineer or AE firm, who’s working on the design, said they will continue with the plan.
Pogue says all parties agreed to meet again before submitting any application.
"Before the AE firm or the city asks for a permit they’re going to get with us first to make sure they understand what we’re expecting from them,” he said.
Once a permit is filed, the approval process could take up to 90 days.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has put Mediation between the Memphis River Parks Partnership and Memphis in May officials on hold.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.